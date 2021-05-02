Patsy Lee Dixon, age 80, of Angola, Indiana, died on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.
Arrangements are with Advantage Highland Park, 2403 E. Wallen Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46825.
Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 78F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph..
Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: May 2, 2021 @ 12:18 am
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.