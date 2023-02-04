ELKHART — James E. (Red) Snyder, 96, of Elkhart, Indiana, passed away on Dec. 27, 2022. He was born on July 7, 1926, to Clinton and Lottie Mae (Hawk) Snyder in Albion, Indiana.
Returning home from WWII combat, he married Beverly I. Alwine on June 29, 1946. Upon graduation from Tri-State University, Jim, Bev, and family relocated to Elkhart. During his career with Conn Band Instruments and Organ, Jim was transferred to Madison, Indiana, and Greenville, South Carolina. He retired early from Conn to move back to Elkhart to be near family.
Jim enjoyed outdoor activities, including camping and boating with family, golfing and especially fishing. Jim spent many retirement hours making custom-made fishing rods for family, friends and other fishing enthusiasts. He was also a fixture at Sportsman’s, sharing his fishing knowledge and advice with many.
He is survived by his daughters, Linda (Dan) Hebel, of Elkhart and Sandy (Lisa Free) Snyder, of Ocala, Florida; son, Randy (Ruth Ann) Snyder; four grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law; nieces; and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Bev, in 2015; and his brothers and sister, LeRoy, Harold, Evelyn Ann and Claude.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 10 a.m. until noon, on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion.
Military graveside honors will follow the celebration of Jim’s life at 12:30 p.m., at Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in celebration of Jim’s life, may be directed to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.
To sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
