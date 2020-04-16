PLEASANT LAKE — Kevin Edward Underwood, 57, passed away suddenly at his home in Pleasant Lake, Indiana, on Saturday, April 11, 2020.
He was born on April 21, 1962, in Angola, Indiana, to Paul Underwood and Mary M. (Kondas) Underwood Eyster.
Kevin married Karen S. Niccum on Dec. 31, 2004.
He was an incredible artist, a perfectionist and a creator of tile masterpieces. He put his talent to use in his own business that he operated known as “The Tile Guys”.
Kevin was a wonderful husband, father and “papa”. He very much enjoyed spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren at his lake home. He loved cooking large family meals, being outdoors, 4-wheeling, hunting, gardening and taking pontoon boat rides. Kevin was very proud, patient, understanding and giving. His unconditional love had absolutely no end and his laugh was larger than life. He forgave easily and most importantly, Kevin prided himself on always being humble and kind.
Surviving are his loving wife, Karen S. Underwood, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana; his children, Aubrey (Jake) Rosado, of Waterloo, Indiana, Erica (Satero Willett) Underwood, of Ashley, Indiana, Kayleigh (Jake Sanders) Underwood, of Angola, Denise (Pete) Moorehead, of Corunna, Michigan and Dee (Abby) Cook, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana; 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his sisters, Yvonne Blair, of Butler, Indiana, and Sheila Cole, of Auburn, Indiana. He is also survived by his four furry children, Kloey, Brutus, Precious and Poco, his beloved Chihuahuas.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Kathy Wilson.
There will be a Celebration of Life at 2 p.m., Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Pleasant Lake Mennonite Church, 5142 S. Old U.S. 27, Pleasant Lake, IN 46779.
Memorials in Kevin’s memory, may be made to the family care of Karen Underwood. There will also be a GoFundMe account on Facebook with the purpose of helping the family with expenses.
Condolences may be expressed online through our website at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.
