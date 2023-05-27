CROMWELL — Myrna Kathleen Earnhart, age 88, of Cromwell, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Lutheran Life Villages in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born on May 30, 1934, the daughter of Levi and Treva (Mullet) Miller in Noble County, Indiana.
On May 30, 1953, she married Nelson J. Earnhart; he preceded her in death on Jan. 25, 1999.
She is survived by a daughter, Cindy (Michael) Nelson, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; a son, Randy (Diana) Earnhart, of Milford, Indiana; five grandchildren, Christopher (Julie) Crooks, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Joshua (Jenna) Crooks, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Ryan (“CC”) Earnhart, of Anderson, Indiana, Jennifer (Luke) Sorg, of Anderson, Indiana, and Miranda (Cristian) Good, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; nine great-grandchildren; five siblings, Rodney (Nylene) Miller, of Middlebury, Indiana, Larry (Betty) Miller, of Georgia, Fred Miller, of Indianapolis, Indiana, Sandra Coy, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Marlin (Linda) Miller, of Florida; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and two siblings, Wilfred Miller and Herb Miller.
Myrna was a devoted homemaker and was very talented with arts and crafts. She enjoyed quilting, cross-stitching, painting, bowling, and attending anything her grandchildren were involved in.
Myrna was a member of Wawasee Lakeside Chapel for many years and also attended Cromwell United Methodist Church.
A funeral service will be held in Myrna’s honor at 11 a.m., on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Yeager Funeral Home,1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, Indiana.
Pastor Harlan Steffen will officiate.
Burial will follow at Sparta Cemetery in Kimmell, Indiana.
Family and friends will be received from 4-7 p.m., on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, and also one hour prior to the service on Thursday at Yeager Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Heart to Heart Hospice, 5646 Coventry Lane, Fort Wayne, IN 46804.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
