BLISSFIELD, Mich. — With great sadness we announce the passing of Steven Eugene Smith, of Blissfield, Michigan, on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, after a long struggle with cancer.
He was born on May 6, 1961, in Steuben County, Indiana, to LaMar and Maleen (Stegelmann) Smith. He grew up on the family farm, active in FFA and 4-H.
Graduating from Tri-State (Trine) University in 1983, he pursued a career in sales with agricultural and horticultural companies.
He married Juliana Noyes on Aug. 9, 1986, divorced 1997, but they remained close, raising their son, Peter.
Steve achieved a life-long dream by becoming a Board Certified Entomologist with Rose Pest Control.
He was active in the Toledo Naturalists' Association and Toledo Metro Parks. He enjoyed traveling, cooking, camping, and conversation with his many friends and family.
He is survived by son, Peter A. Smith, of South Lyon, Michigan; mother, Maleen Smith, of Hamilton, Indiana; and sister, Brenda (Leon) Freeland, of Noblesville, Indiana; and former wife, Juliana (Robert) Cerra, of Northville, Michigan.
He was preceded in death by his father, LaMar Smith.
Steve was a bright light in many lives and will be greatly missed.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Clear Lake Lutheran Church, 270 Outer Drive, Fremont, IN 46737.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m., with a Memorial Service at 11 a.m.
Lunch to follow in the fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Toledo Naturalists' Association Scholarship Fund. www.PurseFuneralHome.com.
