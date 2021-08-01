Jamie Boller
AUBURN — Jamie Boller, 36, of Auburn passed away on July 8, 2021.
Jamie will be remembered for her love of her daughter and family, generosity, spirit for helping others, her bright smile, and her many lifelong friendships.
Jamie will be deeply missed. A beautiful soul, Rest in Heaven, Jamie, until we meet again.
Jamie graduated from DeKalb High School and worked at the Auburn City Steakhouse.
Survivors include her daughter, sister, niece, grandmother, parents, stepparents, stepsiblings, aunts, uncles and cousins.
A family Memorial Service will be held Aug. 7 at Roselawn Cemetery.
Following the service will be a gathering of family and friends to remember Jaime on Aug. 7 at 1:30 p.m. at American Legion Post 97 in Auburn. Lunch will be served.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Auburn is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, please visit www.fellerandclark.com obituary for a memorial website link for Jamie’s daughter.
