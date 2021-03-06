KENDALLVILLE — Joyce Ann Beverly, age 79, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Parkview Noble Hospital, Kendallville.
Mrs. Beverly was born in Kendallville, Indiana, on Dec. 1, 1941, to Otto and Ninabelle (Pence) McDonald. They preceded her in death.
She was employed in the past with King Seeley and Scott’s Foods.
She loved country music concerts and Loretta Lynn. She also loved shopping, going out to eat, spending time with her family and friends, her dog, Rusty, and being outside.
Survivors include: her daughter, Debra and Kenneth Scott, of Kendallville; sons, James Beverly, of Kendallville and David Beverly, of Kendallville; two grandchildren, Brandon and Jessica Scott, of Niceville, Florida, and Heather and Brian Biddle, of Kendallville; eight great-grandchildren, Jarett Scott, Madelyn Scott, Charlotte Scott, Kiera Johnson, Katey Johnson, Chloe Branch, Clare Branch and Bryson Elza; and several cousins, including Carolyn Brown and Barb Buttermore, both of Waterloo.
Visitation will be held on Monday, March 8, 2021, from 3-7 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home.
Burial will follow at Lake View Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Noble County Humane Society.
Share a memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
