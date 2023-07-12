AUBURN — Adam Forest McDonald, 48, passed away on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at his home in Auburn.
He was born April 25, 1975, in Auburn, Indiana, to Roger D. and Sharon (Clifton) McDonald.
After graduating from DeKalb High School, he attended ITT and received an associate degree in applied sciences, studying electrical engineering.
He worked at McDonalds in Auburn for several years and later got a job at Walmart, where he continued to work for 25 years.
Adam was an avid sports fan. He would join his father, mother and sister to watch the Colts football games on TV. He would root and yell whenever the Colts made a touchdown.
Adam also was a Cubs fan. When he was young, he got to attend a game at Wrigley field to watch them play. There, he got to see Andre Dawson. For many years after that he collected many baseball cards and memorabilia.
Adam was a huge fan of the Purdue Boilermakers. When the family got together to watch a game between Purdue and Indiana, there was a division in our home because his father and sister were rooting for IU, while he and his mother were rooting for Purdue.
But this wasn’t the only sport he enjoyed. He really enjoyed going to the Coliseum to watch the Komets play hockey. For several years he purchased season tickets to the games. He sometimes bought tickets for his parents and sister to attend with him. He would get very excited when the Komets scored a goal.
Adam also enjoyed playing pool. He was a captain of a team. He loved to play 8 ball and 9 ball. Two times his team had participated in a national pool tournament in Las Vegas.
He was a member of the APA since 2017. The American Poolplayers Association.
He enjoyed fishing and had gone with a group of fathers and sons to Canada for a fishing trip when he was younger.
He loved music. His favorite genre was Country and Western. One of his favorite singers was Alan Jackson.
He was a loving son and brother. He will be greatly missed.
Also surviving are a sister, Heather McDonald, of Auburn; two aunts, Brenda (McDonald) Martin and Janice (McDonald) Worden; and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Paul and Mary Ellen McDonald; maternal grandmother, Thelma (Mattson) Clifton; and maternal grandfather, William Hunt Clifton.
A celebration of Adam’s life will take place at 3 p.m., on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Corunna United Brethren in Christ Church, 315 S. Bridge St., Corunna, with Nick Pranger and Nathan Worden officiating.
A private family burial will take place at Corunna Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m., on Monday, July 17, 2023, prior to the service at the church barn behind the church to the northwest.
Memorials may be directed to Corunna United Brethren in Christ Church or Waterloo First Grace Church.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
