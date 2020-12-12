AUBURN — Rita J. Roark, 89, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Betz Nursing Home in Auburn.
She was born on Dec. 29, 1930, in Waterloo, Indiana, to Joseph E and Clara (Wetoskey) Ellert.
She worked for 23 years at Greenhurst Country Club and Richards Restaurant.
After her retirement, Rita and her husband Norman, enjoyed wintering in the Sarasota, Florida, area for many years.
Rita was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Auburn and enjoyed playing euchre and bingo. Most of all she loved and enjoyed spending time with her family.
She married Norman G. Roark on Jan. 3, 1952, in Waterloo, and he passed away on Nov. 3, 2018.
Surviving are two sons and a daughter, Christopher Roark, of Auburn, Rick (Karen) Roark, of Waterloo and Vicki (Bryan) Castle, of Auburn; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; two sisters, Theresa Stanley, of Carpenteria, California, and Barbara Bounds, of Santa Barbara, California; and a brother, Ben (Bev) Ellert, of Auburn.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; three sisters, Irene Ellert, Marie Blomeke and Bertha Cox; and five brothers Clayton Ellert, Leonard Ellert, Jim Ellert, Dick Ellert and Carl Ellert.
Private family services will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn, with Father Tim Wrozak officiating.
Burial will follow the service at Covington Memorial Gardens in Fort Wayne.
Memorials may be given in memory of Rita, to the Rita Roark Educational Fund through Professional Federal Credit Union, 506 N. Grandstaff Drive, Auburn, IN 46706.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.