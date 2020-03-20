RANSOM, Ill. — Elizabeth “Anne” Ott, 84 years of age, formerly of Auburn, Indiana, passed away peacefully after a short illness, on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, surrounded by her family in Ransom, Illinois.
She was born on March 4, 1936, in Auburn, Indiana. She was preceded in death by her parents Marvin and Vera Shaw.
Anne was the former wife of the late Lyle Ott.
Anne was a graduate of Auburn High School, the Class of 1954.
Professionally, her first job was as a librarian. She never lost the love of books and had a special talent for reading and watching television at the same time, all the while knowing exactly what was happening in both stories. Anne was also known as the coolest school secretary and often times was the secretary who saved you from study hall to do office jobs. Those who were her students, still inquire about Mrs. Ott today.
After retiring from school secretary duties, she worked in landscape design and retail gift shops. She also earned her Realtor license and became a Broker for residential real estate.
She was a longtime resident of Bedford, Indiana, where she raised her family, and when the kids became adults she moved to Brown County, Indiana, where she worked in retail. In 2005 she relocated to Coldwater, Michigan, and loved living on the lake, where her family would come and play during the summer months. In 2014, she moved to Ransom, Illinois, to enjoy being closer to her daughter’s family.
Anne was a volunteer in many youth activities as her kids were growing up, and spent much of her time as a leader in their activities. She was involved in Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts of America, 4-H and Jr. Leaders, Job’s Daughters, and the local Persimmon Festival. At any given time she was known to be sewing a uniform for her kid’s activities. She was always a busy mom.
Later in life, she enjoyed talking by telephone to her family and friends, and looked forward to daily phone calls. If you knew Anne, then you knew she loved to have a conversation about anything!
Survivors include her son, Gregory Ott, of Charlotte, North Carolina; daughters, Julie (Dave) Slusarski, of Ransom, Illinois, and Sheri (Mitchell) Spahn, of London, Ohio; brothers, Jack (Sue) Shaw, of Coldwater, Michigan, and Mark (Lu) Shaw, of Santa Clara, California; sister, Deb (David) Quilhot, of Roanoke, Indiana; grandchildren, Jackie (Ralph), Jeff, Tyler (Rhiannon), Emily, Sam and Jack; great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Parker and Kinsley. Everyone in the family loved Grammie, she was the best.
The family will have a private service on Friday, March 20, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn, Indiana, with a graveside burial to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
A celebration of life will be planned for early this summer.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home, Auburn.
