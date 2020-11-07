WATERLOO — Richard L. Snyder, age 82, of Waterloo, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at his rural Waterloo home.
He was born on May 3, 1938, in Concord Township, DeKalb County, Indiana, to Henry and Wilma (Gafkin) Snyder.
Mr. Snyder honorably served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean conflict.
He married Beverly Richardson on Nov. 27, 1965, in Auburn. She resides in Waterloo.
Mr. Snyder worked for Vulcraft in St. Joe for many years. He also drove for American Van Lines for five years, retiring 2000.
He was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Kendallville, Indiana.
Survivors include his wife, Beverly Snyder, of Waterloo; sons, Larry “Joe” Snyder, of Waterloo, Lynn Snyder, of Missouri; sons and daughters-in-law, Kelly and Stephanie Snyder, of Hudson, Craig and Barbara Snyder, of Fort Wayne and Brian and Nancy Snyder of Bryan, Ohio; daughter and son-in-law, Alicia and William “Bill” Koch, of Auburn; 20-plus grandchildren; 20-plus great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; brother and sister-in-law, Rex and Mary Lu Snyder, of St. Joe; and brother, Van Snyder, of Fort Wayne.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers.
A memorial service will be held electronically via Zoom at 2 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Please reach out to the family or elders of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Kendallville for details.
Memorial donations may be given to Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness, 106 Miller Road, Kendallville, IN 46755.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
