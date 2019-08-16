Alvin Shaffer 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Alvin Raymond Shaffer, 92, of Orland, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Angola, Indiana. Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home of Fremont. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll How confident are you that the U.S. is doing enough to prevent more Russian interference in our elections? You voted: Very confident Confident Not confident Very worried Vote View Results Back Special Sections 2019 IN|All Sports Football Preview 2019 Steuben County 4-H Scrapbook 2019 Allen County 4-H Scrapbook 2019 Noble County 4-H Scrapbook Healthy Living July 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHamilton woman marks 20 years with National GuardCarroll grad, marine promoted to lieutenant colonelCommunity activist and educator Betty Stein dies at 102New coach believes Blazers can improveNYC concert features Auburn native’s songsKendallville gets $600,000 streetscape grantTwo apprehended following armed robbery in AngolaCharger tennis switching up the ranksDeKalb to continue 'nasty' attitudeBurdick back on stage in 'Mamma Mia,' 'Next to Normal' Images Videos CommentedSalmon in my boxers (1)Government is behaving disgracefully (1)IU to research spread of misinformation on social media (1)Jail is not a 2-star hotel (1)Free stuff (1) Sunday's Life page Page C1 Top Ads KD112031 KD103457 KD113245 Top Jobs KD111886 KD113197 KD112377 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Fake girl’s Facebook page catches four Fort Wayne's Promenade Park opens For the sake of places like Dayton, Ohio, end the madness All about the (fake) benjamins Brief Public meetings Community Calendar At The Movies
