ORLAND — John J. "Mr. X" Xenias III, 69, of Orland, Indiana, passed away peacefully, at home with family at his side, on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.
John was born in Akron, Ohio, on Sept. 2, 1953, to John J. Xenias ll and Muriel (Dunlap) Gilmore.
He worked for Goodyear in Akron, Ohio. He hauled cars for the Teamsters for 20 years and was an owner/operator for another 20 years.
He moved to Orland 28 years ago.
He married Victoria (Underwood) on March 11, 2000. She survives in Orland.
He enjoyed being out on the lake, being in his garage tinkering around and enjoyed being with family and friends.
He was a member of Angola Masonic Lodge #236, Mizpah Shriners of Fort Wayne, and Sons of American Legion of Orland, Indiana.
He fought a hard battle with esophageal/stomach cancer.
He is survived by his mother, Muriel, of Ohio; stepmother, Sylvia Xenias, of Ohio; brothers, Greg (Lesa) Xenias, of Ohio, and Louis Hatfield, of Ohio; cousins, Brenda Null, of Ohio, and Steve Xenias, of Ohio; daughters, Melissa (Derrick) Crane, of Texas, Elizabeth (Keith) Roberts, of Indiana, and Michelle (Brad) Kimmel, of Indiana; son, John J. (Shirley) Xenias IV, of Connecticut; sister-in-law, Kristi Underwood (Pat), of Fort Wayne, Indiana; grandchildren, Sgt. Kevin (Joanne) Owens, of Hawaii, Desiree Owens, of Texas, Ryly Cumings, of Indiana, Aidan Kimmel, of Indiana, Mikaela Kimmel, of Indiana, Jaxson Roberts, of Indiana, Landan Roberts, of Indiana, Mylow Roberts, of Indiana, Johnny J. Xenias V, of Connecticut, and Courtland Xenias, of Connecticut; great-grandchildren, JeAna Owens, of Texas, and Keiko Owen, of Hawaii.roceeded
He was preceded in death by his father, John J. Xenias ll; a brother, Jeff Hatfield; mother-in-law, Judy Underwood; father-in-law, George Underwood; a son, Joshua J. Xenias; grandson, Sawyer Roberts; and niece, Megan Kotowski.
There will be no services at this time.
Donations may be made to the family.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.beamsfuneralhome.com for the family.
Arrangements by Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
