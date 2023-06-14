FORT WAYNE — Nancy June Guisinger, age 76, passed away on Monday, June 12, 2023, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born in Fort Wayne, daughter of the late Earl and June Manier.
Nancy owned and operated her own beauty shop and more recently joined her husband at Hamilton Electric for more than 30 years.
She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren at the lake. Nancy is survived by her daughter, Cory (Bobby) Schweizer, of Churubusco, Indiana; son, Travis Guisinger, of Fort Wayne; granddaughters, Britney (Nick) Russell and Alexus Schweizer; and three great-grandchildren, Gunner, Selah and Maverik Russell.
She was preceded in death by her husband of more than 56 years, Carl Guisinger, who passed away on Dec. 15, 2022; and her sister, Peggy Case.
Services will be held at 10 a.m., on Friday, June 16, 2023, at Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling one hour prior.
Calling will also be held from 4-8 p.m., on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Covington Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
