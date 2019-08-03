AUBURN — Mary L. Verro, 93, formerly of Hicksville, Ohio, died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Auburn Villages, Auburn, Indiana.
Mary was born on Oct. 1, 1925, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of the late William and Josephine (Hart) Rucker.
On Dec. 4, 1964, she was united in marriage to Carl Verro and he preceded her in death on June 15, 2012.
Mary worked at Ohio Art Company from 1955 to 1965, and was a daycare provider in Bowling Green, Ohio.
She attended Hicksville Mennonite Church.
She was a lifetime member of VFW Auxiliary Post 2489 Bryan, Ohio, and Hicksville Eagles Aerie #2556.
Mary is survived by a son, Samuel “Buzz” Carpenter, of Florida; a daughter, Mary Bryant, of California; stepchildren, Sally Likely, Patty Howard, Carl Davis, and Arthur Bischoff; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and friend and caregiver, Michael Swary.
She was also preceded in death by a son, David Carpenter; a daughter, Roberta Bollinger; and two brothers, William and Robert Rucker.
Funeral services for Mary will be Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at noon, with visitation at 10 a.m., at Smith & Brown Funeral Home, Hicksville, Ohio.
Burial will be at Newville Cemetery, Newville, Indiana.
Memorials may be made to Dekalb County Humane Society.
Online condolences may be shared at www.smithbrownfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.