FREMONT — Richard “Rick” Rickerd, 68, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at Cameron Community Hospital.
Rick was born on Aug. 23, 1954, in Butler, Indiana, the son of the late Floyd V. and Cleo C. (Scott) Rickerd.
He married Rodell Brown on May 8, 1998, in Auburn, Indiana. They would have celebrated 25 years of marriage.
Rick retired from the United States Army with 22 years of service.
Surviving are his wife, Rodell Rickerd; four children, Rian (Seth) Gorman, Stacy Leonhardt, Christopher (Holly) Wengerd and Chanda Walker; 15 grandchildren, Julianne, Taylor, Haley and Brody Gorman, Devin, Kaiden and Landon Leonhardt, Camdyn, Daycian, Hollistyr and Annistyn Wengerd, Josie and Jaiden Venzke and Zoeraya Bartell; one sister, Hazel Rickerd; two brothers, Lloyd “Butch” (Vivian) Hulbert and Ronald (Charmaine) Hulbert; and two sisters-in-law, Cynthia Hulbert and Ruth Hulbert.
He was preceded in death by his parents; seven brothers; and six sisters.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 3985 E. Church St., Hamilton, Indiana.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to be made to the family.
Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
