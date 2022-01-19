COLUMBIA CITY — Wilmer Scheumann, age 81, and Karen (Platter) Scheumann, age 75, both of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away together on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at Lutheran Life Villages in Fort Wayne.
Wilmer was born on Dec. 6, 1940, to Henry and Edna (Buuck) Scheumann, in Preble, Indiana. He attended Monmoth High School and graduated with the Class of 1959.
Karen was born on Feb. 8, 1946, to Coral and Violet (Baker) Platter, in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She attended Columbia City Joint High School and graduated with the Class of 1964. On June 11, 1966, Wilmer and Karen were married in Roanoke, Indiana.
Wilmer worked more than 40 years combined, at International Harvester and then Navistar, until his retirement. Karen worked for People’s Federal Credit Union, Dana Federal Credit Union and last, in the office at Essex Wire and Cable, Columbia City, for 18 years.
Wilmer and Karen were members of Zion Lutheran Church, Columbia City.
They devoted lots of time attending their grandchildren’s extra-curricular activities and enjoyed planting flowers together.
Wilmer was also a “jack of all trades”, enjoyed golfing, watching westerns, and telling “dad jokes”. Karen also was a huge fan of the Indianapolis Colts and 007, James Bond, and loved collecting Precious Moments and adding to her Christmas Village annually.
Survivors include their children, Kevin Scheumann, of New Haven and Angela (Michael Whetsel) Kimmel, of Columbia City; grandchildren, Drake Lancaster-Scheumann, Amanda (Sydney) Brothers, Adrian Kimmel, Alexis Whetsel, Alisha Kimmel, Cameron Scheumann and Olivia Whetsel. Wilmer is also survived by siblings, Lorna Lepper, of New Haven, Ardina (Ivan) Lepper, of Hoagland, Clarence (Judy) Scheumann, of Monroeville and Donald (Teresa) Scheumann, of Texas.
Wilmer and Karen were both preceded in death by their parents; and granddaughter, Hayley Reynolds. Wilmer was also preceded in death by his brothers, Marvin Scheumann and Norman Scheumann. Karen was also preceded in death by her sister, Peggy Schroeder; and brother, Richard Platter.
Friends may call on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, from noon to 6 p.m., at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
Funeral services for Wilmer and Karen will be held together at 10 a.m., on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at the funeral home, with calling one hour prior to the service.
Burial will follow at South Park Annex Cemetery, Columbia City.
Memorial contributions in memory of Wilmer and Karen, may be made to MS Society, Alzheimer’s Association or Heartland Hospice.
Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to sign the online guest register or send the family condolences.
