COLUMBIA CITY — Elaine S. Sederlund, 88, of Columbia City, died peacefully at 7:37 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Majestic Care West Allen.
Born on Aug. 31, 1934, in Allen County, Indiana, Elaine was the youngest daughter of John A. and Margaret (Wynkoop) Bechtold.
Growing up in Columbia City, she had fond memories of spending time as a young girl in her grandparents’ store, Bechtold’s Grocery, in downtown Columbia City. She graduated from Columbia City High School in 1952.
She married the love of her life, Carl A. Sederlund, on October 11, 1952, The couple made their home in Columbia City. For a couple of years, her husband’s work took the family to New Albany and then to Fredonia, Kansas. On Dec. 20, 1994, while living in Fredonia, Carl suffered an unexpected heart attack.Elaine later returned to Columbia City after losing her beloved husband.
She was active in her community, working for NIPSCO and Sears Roebuck in Columbia City. Using her God-given talents in music, she played the organ at the First Baptist Church, Columbia City, the Westview Church, Fort Wayne, and the Disciples of Christ Church in Fredonia, Kansas.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church and, more recently, attended First Church of God, Columbia City, and Delta Theta Tau sorority.
Sadly, Elaine lost a daughter, Linda Borders, in July 2010 and her only granddaughter, Amanda Jones, in May 2018.
Surviving are two sons, Alan (Luann) Sederlund of Columbia City and Mark (April) Sederlund of Jeffersonville; two grandsons, Tyler (Anna) Sederlund of Columbia City and Brandon (Brenda) Borders of Fort Wayne. She was blessed with five grandchildren: Easton and Gabriella Sederlund, Gracee, Cody, and CaLeah Borders. Her only sister, Carolynn Collar of Columbia City, survives.
A private family service conducted by Penny Mosher of First Church of God will be held at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Burial is at the Nolt Cemetery.
Memorials in Elaine’s honor are to the First Church of God, Columbia City.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
