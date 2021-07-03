AVILLA — Sally L. Huelsenbeck, 71, of Avilla, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at her home.
She was born on May 4, 1950, in Garrett, Indiana, to Robert and Jean Ann (Davis) Tonkel.
Sally was a graduate of the McConnell Airline School and worked for Grueninger Travel. She also worked at Lincoln Life, Courier and Renaissance Publishing.
Sally also served as Trustee and Deputy Trustee of Allen Township.
On Oct. 11, 1969, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Avilla, she married John Huelsenbeck.
She loved spending time with her grandchildren, and would always be at their events, from sports to dance recitals. Sally enjoyed East Noble and Garrett High School sports, watching the Chicago Cubs, going to livestock shows, her flowers and wintering at the family home in Florida.
Survivors include her husband, John Huelsenbeck, of Avilla; son, Edward (Kellie) Huelsenbeck, of Ege; daughters, Amy (Mark) Brady, of Avilla and Heather (Mike) Thiel, of Avilla; grandchildren, Justin (Kelsie) Weber, Austin (Katie) Weber, Hayden (Karlie Laird), Bayleigh Huelsenbeck, Hadley Thiel, Laney Thiel, Jack Huelsenbeck, Shelby (Jason) Kimmel, Gabe Brady, Kobe Brady and Luke Brady; and great-grandchildren, Nora Weber and Keegan Kimmel. Also surviving are brothers, Terry (Robin) Tonkel, of South Bend and Mike Haines, of Kendallville; and sister, Susan VanGorder of Avilla.
She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Donald Rhodes; granddaughter, Cassidy Weber; brothers-in-law, Kent VanGorder and Gary Huelsenbeck; and a nephew, Robert VanGorder.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, July 5. 2021, at Avilla Cemetery, W. Albion St., Avilla.
Casket bearers will be Justin Weber, Austin Weber, Hayden Weber, Ed Huelsenbeck, Jack Huelsenbeck, Mike Thiel, Mark Brady and honorary casket bearer, Mike Haines.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sally's memory may be directed to the Avilla Food Pantry, 101 S. Cherry St., Avilla.
To sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements by Harper Funeral Homes, Avilla Chapel, 530 N. Main St., Avilla.
