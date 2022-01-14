GARRETT — Larry James Hagewood, 86, of Zephyrhills, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday afternoon, Jan. 9, 2022.
Larry was born on May 30, 1935, in LaGrange, Indiana. He was the son of Carney Hagewood and Bessie (Clarence) Moss. Larry was the oldest of four brothers, including Lynn (Elaine) Hagewood, Ronald (Linda) Hagewood and Norman (Carol) Hagewood.
He was united in marriage with Betty Anne (Mullins) on July 24, 1964, in LaGrange Indiana. They enjoyed their many years together, first in Garrett and then in Zephyrhills, Florida, where they retired.
Larry was a 1955 graduate of Flint High School, a United States Navy veteran and worked for CSX Railroad for 34 years, before retiring in July 1997.
He was an avid fan of the Garrett Railroaders, the Indiana Hoosiers and his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Larry is survived by his wife of 57 years, Betty Hagewood; four daughters, Peggy DeFlavis, of Naples, Florida, Wanda McIntyre, of Omaha, Nebraska, Sue (Dana) Schaffer, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Donna (Brian) Porter, of Zephyrhills, Florida; 12 grandchildren; along with many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and treasured friends.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Lynn Hagewood; and granddaughter, Robin Cassaday.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at 1 p.m., at First Freewill Baptist Church of Tampa, 11605 E, U.S. 92 Seffner, FL 33584.
The family has requested that memorials be directed to First Freewill Baptist Church of Tampa.
