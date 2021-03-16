LEO — Levi David Ginder, our first born son, passed peacefully in our arms on Friday, March 12, 2021, and ran into the arms of Jesus at 8:10 p.m. Our hearts are so heavy and there are no words to describe how we are feeling.
The joy Levi brought to our lives these past six weeks has been unbelievable. His perseverance, light and strength will forever be in our hearts. Levi was a fighter every step of the way and has taught Layton and me more than we have ever thought possible.
We are grateful he is in no more pain and find peace knowing he has a new, perfect body. We are looking forward to the time when we can hold our sweet Levi again, celebrating with our Lord Jesus Christ. He was dealt a rough hand, but our baby shot the moon 🌙.
Levi was born on Jan. 28, 2021, at DuPont Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Levi is survived by his parents, Layton and Kristen Ginder, of Leo, Indiana; his twin brother, Hank Daniel Ginder; grandparents, Kent and Lynn Wise, of Greenfield, Indiana, and Kris and Wendy Ginder, of Butler; great-grandparents, Sandra McMurtrie, of Fort Wayne, Gordon (Susie) Wise, of Piqua, Ohio, and Joyce Wise, of Bloomington, Indiana; and great-great-grandmother, Corky Miller, of Fort Wayne.
He was preceded in death by great-grandparents, David Lane, Robert Ginder, Mary Ginder, Clete Peltier and Ethel Peltier.
A funeral service for Levi will be held at 2 p.m., on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, with visitation from noon to 2 p.m., at County Line Church of God, 7716 N. County Line Road E., Auburn, Indiana.
Pastor Stuart Kruse will be officiating.
Burial will be held at Fairfield Cemetery, Corunna.
Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.
