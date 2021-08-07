Bonita Abshire
COLUMBIA CITY — Bonita “Nita” M. Abshire, 66, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021, at 4:33 a.m., in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born in Noble County, Indiana, on Feb. 2, 1952, to Leo and Edith (Clouse) Romine. Her parents preceded her in death.
She spent her formative years in Churubusco and graduated from Churubusco High School in 1970.
She was married to Steve Abshire on Nov. 20, 1981. He preceded her in death in May 2012.
Nita worked as a data analyst at Lincoln Life, retiring after 25 years.
Shopping, spending time with her family, looking at butterflies and flowers, were a few things that she enjoyed in life.
Nita is survived by her son, Jamey (Courtney) Gordon; a sister, Linda (John) Barrett; two stepdaughters, Corina (Steve) Fletcher and Linda (Rob) Law.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Beverly Gordon.
A graveside service was held at Rehoboth Cemetery on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021.
Memorials may be made to The American Diabetes Association.
Sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
Louise Shull
NORTH MANCHESTER — Louise E. (Krom) Jacoby Shull, 98, was called home by her Creator and Lord, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at Timbercrest Healthcare.
Louise was the oldest child of Milo O. and Frieda P. (Knoop) Krom, born on Dec. 25, 1922, in North Manchester, Indiana.
Her siblings were Thelma (Gordan) Smith, Lewis Krom and Trisha (Russell) Herron, all deceased.
She grew up in the South Whitley-Columbia City area and graduated from Columbia City High School in 1942.
Louise married Harold M. Jacoby on Aug. 18, 1947. They raised four children in Fort Wayne, Kathryn, Carolyn, Nafisa (Sheryl) and Michael.
Harold died suddenly on Dec. 7, 1974.
As a full time homemaker, she then found employment at the Fort Wayne Development Center until retirement.
In 1989, she married Everett W. Shull and shared life with him until he passed on in 2000.
Louise enjoyed gardening, travel, bingo and being with friends. She belonged to many organizations over the years.
Louise was a member of the United Methodist Church and in her last active years she faithfully attended Victory Christian Church.
She is survived by her daughters, Kathryn (Barry) Blocher, of North Manchester, Carolyn (Jim) Geifer, of Saint Louis and Nafisa-Sheryl (Shabbir) Morriswalla, of Fort Wayne; and son, Michael (Karin) Jacoby, of Knoxville, Tennessee. She had 10 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren, all living.
Louise will be remembered for her hard work, faithful prayer and thankful heart.
Family and friends may call on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, from 10-11 a.m., at McKee Mortuary, 1401 S.R.114 West, North Manchester, Indiana.
Funeral services will begin at the conclusion of calling.
Pastor Tim Morbitzer and Pastor David Hendry will officiate.
Burial will be at Covington Memorial Gardens at a later date.
For those who wish to honor the memory of Louise E. Jacoby Shull, memorial contributions may be made to Victory Christian Fellowship, 112 W. Main St., North Manchester, Indiana or Timbercrest Charitable Assistance Fund, P.O. Box 501, North Manchester, IN 46962.
The family would like to thank the Timbercrest staff for their exemplary care for Louise.
Also, to protect those with compromised immune systems, masks are requested by the family.
The family of Louise Jacoby Shull has entrusted McKee Mortuary with care and final arrangements.
Condolences may be emailed to mckeemortuary.com.
James Helfrich
COLUMBIA CITY — James “Jim” Helfrich, 74, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Monday morning, Aug. 2, 2021, at his home.
Born on Sept. 7, 1946, in Columbia City, he was the son of Robert and Geraldine (Dorio) Helfrich.
While attending Columbia City Joint High School, Jim enjoyed journalism and was part of the school newspaper. He went on to graduate with the Class of 1964, and then graduated from Indiana Business College.
Jim began his work career with Kunkle Valve and worked for Central Soya for 35 years, retiring from Bungee in 2011.
On Feb. 13, 1982, he married Judy Fulk and welcomed three children into his life and heart.
After retirement, Jim continued to work at Walmart and Dollar Tree before his health forced him to retire again.
He was a member of the American Legion and a former VFW and Eagles member.
Jim loved his family and enjoyed times camping together, taking his wife fishing and putting up Christmas decorations for them and neighbors to see. Jim also enjoyed golfing, bowling, tending to his vegetables in the garden, bird watching and he loved his dogs and cats. He was quiet-spoken, but had a great sense of humor. He will be remembered for being hard working, patient and being sentimental.
Survivors include his loving wife, Judy Helfrich; daughters, Deb (James) Seitz and Lori Speith; son, Denny Grobis; seven grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and cat, Trouble.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be from 1-5 p.m., on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City and from 10:30-11 a.m., on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at the funeral home.
A graveside service will follow at Greenhill Cemetery, Columbia City.
Memorial donations may be given in his memory to the Humane Society of Whitley County or Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.
Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com to send Jim’s family online condolences or sign the online guestbook.
Terry Brunner
COLUMBIA CITY — Terry Ray Brunner, 78, of Columbia City, Indiana, died peacefully at 5:40 a.m., on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Miller’s at Oak Pointe in Columbia City, where he had been a resident since March.
He was born on May 17, 1943, in Kosciusko County, Indiana, a son of the late Frederick Ernest Brunner and Rose Louise (Hamlett) Brunner.
Growing up in the Larwill area, he graduated from Larwill High School in 1961.
On Dec. 24, 1969, he married Nancy S. Redman. They made their home in Columbia City.
For more than 37 years, Terry worked for Dana Corporation in Fort Wayne.
His memberships included the Masonic Due Guard Lodge #278, Larwill, the Scottish Rite and the Mizpah Shrine. He was a long-time member of Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, Columbia City.
An avid fisherman, he fished the area lakes and made annual fishing trips with his buddies. He liked winemaking under the tutelage of his late uncle-in-law, Paul Redman, making prize-winning wines. In his retirement years, he earned the title of “Supervisor” as he would pull up a chair to watch the neighborhood improvement projects, offering his unsolicited advice.
Surviving are his wife, Nancy; children, Todd A. (Sandy Heuse) Brunner, of Silver Springs, Florida, and Shannon (Rottman) Brunner of Columbia City; stepchildren, Kevin Richey, of South Whitley and Donielle (Kyle) Parnell, of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Natasha Brunner, of Warsaw and Alicia (Randy) Fletcher, of Fort Wayne; and great-grandchildren, Brayden and Braelyn.
Additionally, he was preceded in death by a brother, Frederick Lynn Brunner.
The funeral service was held on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. A Masonic Service was also held.
Burial was at Lake View Cemetery, Larwill.
Preferred memorials are to Shriner’s Hospitals for Children.
