AUBURN — Sally Quinonez, 74, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Monday May 24, 2021, at her home in Auburn.
She was born in Knott County, Kentucky, on Sept. 15, 1947, to Frank and Jewel (Gayheart) Handshoe.
She worked at the former Ultrexx/Symmetry in Avilla.
Sally enjoyed spending time at the lake and loved her family, especially the time spent with her grandchildren.
She married Juan Quinonez on April 21, 1964, in Auburn, and he survives.
She is also survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Cole and Elizabeth Quinonez, of Auburn; six grandchildren, Megan Jordan, Kylee (Myron) Miller, Kelsey (Kent) Bowser, Sara Snavley, Ryley Allred and Benny Benhower; and nine great-grandchildren; brother and sister, Charles (Clara) Handshoe, of Auburn and Paula Beard, of Pleasant Lake.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Shanedo Quinonez and Che Quinonez; grandson, Ty Quinonez; and a sister, who died in infancy.
A graveside service will be held at 2:15 p.m., on Thursday May 27, 2021, at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Calling will be from noon to 2 p.m., on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Indiana.
To leave condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.