LAGRANGE — Floyd V. Weaver, 63, of LaGrange, Indiana, died at 8:45 a.m., on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at his residence, surrounded by his mother and siblings.
He was born on Aug. 26, 1958, in LaGrange County, to Vernon D. and Elva J. (Miller) Weaver.
Survivors include his mother. of LaGrange; four brothers, Glen (Linda) Weaver, of Shipshewana, Wilmer (Mary) Weaver, of Shipshewana, David J. (Betty) Weaver, of Shipshewana, Vernon (Norma) Weaver Jr., of Middlebury; six sisters, Freda (Dave) Yutzy of Shipshewana, Ella (Melvin) Yutzy, of Shipshewana, Alice (Glen) Bontrager, of Shipshewana, Ida A. (Wayne) Lengyel, of Middlebury, Katie I. (Merle) Miller, of Goshen and Joan (Joe) Troyer, of Shipshewana; extended family, Jack R., deceased and Mary F. Raifsnider; 37 nieces and nephews; 43 great- nieces and -nephews, whom he loved spending time with.
He was preceded in death by his father; and his sister, Martha Weaver.
Floyd was a member of the Old Order Amish Church and had worked for his dad in the Buggy Shop for many years. Later he helped out at Weavers Seasonings until his health no longer allowed him to work.
Visitation will be after 2 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, and all day Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at the Gene Miller residence, 7370 W. C.R. 050N, LaGrange.
Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m., on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at the same residence.
Services will be conducted by Bishop John Mishler, Elva Miller and Gary Lambright.
Burial will be at Yoder Cemetery, Shipshewana.
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is in charge of arrangements.
