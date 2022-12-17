COLUMBIA CITY — Brenda K. Carter, 72, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Cleveland Clinic.
Born on Sept. 2, 1950, in Wolf Lake, Indiana, she was the daughter of Franklin Dear and Betty (Braddock) Dear.
She graduated from Columbia City Joint High School with the Class of 1968, and from Purdue University with a degree in nursing.
On May 31, 1969, she married Gene Carter at First Baptist Church in Columbia City.
Brenda had been a beautician and after becoming a mother, she began working in the medical field. After becoming a Registered Nurse, she began working at Whitley Memorial Hospital in the early 1980s and retired from Parkview Medical in 2010.
She had attended Community of Hope.
Brenda is survived by her husband, Gene Carter; sons, Thomas Carter and David E. Carter; daughter and son-in-law, Jodie and Casey Craig; mother, Betty Dear; grandchildren, Kaleigh (Joe) Farber, Cameron Craig and David L. Carter; brothers, Tony Dear and Michael Dear; sisters, Karen Rust and Candace A. Hull; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Franklin Dear; and a great-nephew, Logan Martin.
Visitation will be from 2-4:45 p.m., on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City, with her funeral service to begin at 5 p.m.
Pastor Jeremy Wike will be officiating.
Memorial donations may be given in her memory to Leukemia Society.
Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com to send Brenda's family online condolences or sign the online guestbook.
