AUBURN — Dannie “Papa” R. Miller, age 87, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at his Auburn home, surrounded by his family.
He was born on May 13, 1932, in Metz, Indiana, to Willis and Inez (Nelson) Miller.
He graduated from Metz High School in 1950.
Mr. Miller honorably served his country in the United States Navy for 22 years. He served on the USS Intrepid and later worked in naval communications. A part of that assignment was working with communications on the Apollo space missions.
He married Lois Booth on Aug. 27, 1953, in Angola. She resides in Auburn.
After his retirement from the Navy, Mr. Miller worked for County Line Cheese in Auburn for 19 years. He then worked for Handy and Harmon in Kendallville for 6 years, retiring in 1999.
He was a member of Auburn American Legion Post 97.
Dannie was an avid fisherman and he also enjoyed woodworking. During his time in the Navy he amassed a collection of sea shells from his travels numbering over 3,000.
His survivors include his wife of 66 years, Lois "Tutu" Miller, of Auburn; son and daughter-in-law, David and Diane Miller, of Middlebury, Indiana; daughter and son-in-law, Laura Smock and Tahl Glass, of Auburn; and daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and David Bal, of Angola; 14 grandchildren and their spouses, Heather and Chad O’Dell, Michael Harris, Stacie and Ben Kelly, Megan Harris, Shaun Miller, James and Jenny Miller, Joseph and Julie Nack, Daymond Nack and Laura Beal, Christopher Smock, Carrie and John Mason, Jennifer and Chad Leavell, Jason and Amanda Vian, Craig and Hillary Bal and Brenda Bal-Bandych and Bret Bandych; 17 great-grandchildren; and sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and Jack Badman, of Waterloo.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Cheryl Ann Miller; three brothers, Robert Miller, Raymond Miller and Larry Miller; and one sister, Cora Sue Colbert.
Due to the health concerns about large public gatherings, the family has decided to have a private family service on Friday, May 1, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
Memorial donations may be directed to the DeKalb Humane Society, 5221 U.S. 6, Butler, IN 46721.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
