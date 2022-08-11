GOSHEN — April Ann Bradley, age 38, of Goshen, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022.
She was born on May 6, 1984, the daughter of John C. Bradley III and Peggy Diane (Jackson) Bradley in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Growing up, April was an excellent student and was a cheerleader in middle and high school. She graduated from West Noble High School with honors in 2002, and always enjoyed spending time with her friends.
She is survived by her son, River Bradley, of Syracuse; her father, John C. (Karen) Bradley III, of Knapp Lake; a brother, John C. Bradley IV, of Topeka, Indiana; a sister, Elizabeth Diane Jackson Howard, of Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Peggy Bradley; and grandparents, John C. Bradley II, Martha Ellen Bradley, and Jackie Jackson.
A funeral service will be held in April’s honor at 1 p.m., on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, Indiana.
Pastor Jean Ness will officiate.
Burial will follow at Thorn Cemetery.
Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., prior to the service on Sunday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family for her son, River.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
