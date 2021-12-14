BUTLER — Sue Ann McKinney, age 65, of Butler, Indiana, passed away on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at her Butler home.
Mrs. McKinney was born on May 12, 1956, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to Raymond and Evelyn (Burnett) Pavey. Sue was adopted and raised in Spencerville by Haskel and Lillian Keith.
She married Charles McKinney on Feb. 13, 1993, in Waterloo. He resides in Butler.
Sue loved to watch movies, make crafts and create floral arrangements and wreaths in her free time. She also liked animals, especially her dog and grand dog. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family.
Survivors include her husband, Charles McKinney, of Butler; daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Tray Harris, of Garrett; brother and sister-in-law, John and Carol Keith, of Fort Wayne; sisters, Sandi Bickley, of Butler and Linda Mathes, of Butler; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and adoptive parents; and two sisters, Margaret Griggs and Marilyn Hardin.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, from noon to 2 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn.
Funeral services will be held immediately following the visitation on Thursday at 2 p.m., with Pastor Ralph Diehl officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to the DeKalb County Humane Society, 5221 U.S. 6, Butler, IN 46721.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
