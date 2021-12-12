ALBION — Tammy Jo Holbrook, 64, of Albion, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
She was born on Oct. 13, 1957, in Kendallville, Indiana, to Joseph Sr., and Marilyn (Reinig) Ackerman.
Tammy enjoyed passing time quilting and knitting. She was an animal lover, especially her dogs.
On June 9, 1990, in Albion, she married Dave Holbrook. He survives.
Also surviving are stepchildren, Jason (Celeste) Holbrook. of South Carolina, and Sara (Tommy) Miller of Fort Wayne; brother, Joseph Ackerman Jr., of Rome City; sister, Cathy (Carl) Prater, of Wolcottville; and loving nieces and nephews, Shwandra (Kevin) Witham, Cody Prater, Heather Ackerman and Lauryn Ackerman.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her grandson, Seth Thompson.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 3-5 p.m., on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion.
Burial will take place at a later date at Sweet Cemetery, rural Albion.
Contributions in Tammy's memory may be directed to the Humane Society of Noble County.
To sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
