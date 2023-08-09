HAMILTON — Thomas A. Laffey, 79, of Hamilton, Indiana, passed away suddenly on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on July 11, 1944, in Hempstead, New York, to Daniel F. and Betty (Bryant) Laffey.
Thomas graduated from Glenbard High School, Glen Ellyn, Illinois, in 1962. He then received his bachelor’s degree in Electric Engineering from Tri-State College, Angola, Indiana.
Thomas was an Automotive Technician for Angola Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, previously known as Dunham Motors in Angola, Indiana.
He was proud to serve his country in the United States Air Force.
Thomas was a member of Holy Family Episcopal Church in Angola, Indiana. He had also been a member of the Richland Township Advisory Board.
Thomas is survived by his sister, Mary Laffey, of Central City, Colorado, and his niece. Also surviving are his church and work family and his friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Daniel Bryant Laffey; and his nephew.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at Holy Family Episcopal Church, Angola, Indiana.
The Rev. Tom Adamson will be officiating.
Interment will be at Holy Family Episcopal Church’s Memorial Garden.
Memorials may be made to Holy Family Episcopal Church, Angola, Indiana.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
