Norman Lock

ALBION — Norman E. “Gene” Lock, 90, of Albion, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at Parkview Noble Hospital, in Kendallville, Indiana.
Gene was born on Jan. 12, 1932, in Churubusco, Indiana, to James and Golda (Maggert) Lock.
He was an Army veteran and served in Korea.
Gene was the Chief of Police and Town Marshal in Albion, Indiana.
On July 8, 1954, he married Betty J. Morr in Churubusco, Indiana. Betty preceded him in death on Nov. 4, 2013.
Gene enjoyed golfing and fishing, and he was part of the Police League of Indiana, and the American Legion Post 246, as well as the Fire Department in Albion, Indiana.
Survivors include his children, Tammy (John) Hootman, of Kendallville, Tim (Carol) Lock, of Albion and Tom Lock, of Albion. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Melissa Weeks, Angela (Nate) Meyer, Jennifer Shepherd, Kyle (Amanda) Lock, Heather (Nick Dubea) Lock, Mallori (Ryan) Rutherford, Jamie (Charles Horn) Luh, Richelle (Sean) Bruening, Amanda (Shawn) Kimmel and Tanner (Hannah) Lock.
In addition to his wife, Betty, he was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Helen Groves, of Columbia City and Ada VanDeman; and brothers, Norbert Lock, Paul Lock and Art Lock.
Graveside services will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery, Albion Indiana, at 11 a.m., on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, with Pastor Bret Frymier presiding.
Military honors will be presented by the United States Army and the Albion American Legion.
Contributions in memory of Gene, may be made to the Albion American Legion, or to the Albion Fire Department.
