WATERLOO — Russell “Russ” F. Carter, 97, of Waterloo, Indiana, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Russell was born on Jan. 28, 1922, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to E.L. and Ethel Carter.
He honorably served his country in the United States Army during WWII. Russ was stationed in Germany where he was a radio controller on the front lines.
In 1950, he married Virginia L. Applegate at Virginia’s family’s Fort Wayne home. She resides in Waterloo.
Russ worked at General Electric in Fort Wayne as a coil winder for 43 years, retiring 1984. In his early years he also worked as a golf caddy as a way to help support his family.
He most recently attended Auburn Church of the Nazarene.
In his early retirement years, he and Virginia owned an RV and wintered in Florida, for many years. He also was able to travel oversees visiting Switzerland, Italy and Hawaii.
Fishing was one of his passions. He enjoyed teaching his sons and grandsons how to fish. He truly loved his fishing trips to Canada with his family and friends.
God and family were his greatest source of comfort and joy. He accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior in 1948, at the age of 26. His family’s lives will forever be enriched for loving him!
His survivors include his wife of 70 years, Virginia Carter, of Waterloo; son and daughter-in-law, Ronald and Renee Carter, of Sterling Heights, Michigan; son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Kathy Carter of France; daughter, Kathleen Etheridge, of Indianapolis; daughter, Carol Carter, of Waterloo; 10 grandchildren and their spouses, Reid Carter, Raelene and Kevin LaMott, Russell and Jessica Carter, Rachelle and Sam Harkenrider, Riley and Ashlee Carter, Lucas and Erica Carter, Emily Carter, Shane Etheridge, Carly Carter and Dylan Carter; and 11 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Darlene Sue Carter; an infant grandson, Nathaniel; and one sister, Elaine Lenington.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. at 2 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., in Waterloo.
Visitation will be held an hour prior to the service from 1-2 p.m.
Burial will take place at Greenlawn Cemetery in Fort Wayne.
Memorial donations may be directed to Dayspring International, P.O. Box 3309, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23454-9966, to help support mission work.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo.
