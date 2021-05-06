AVILLA — William Michael Davis, age 60, of Avilla, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 3, 2021.
He was born on June 2, 1960, the son of Richard Davis (wife Jeanette) of Jackson, Michigan, and Wylene Signs, of Auburn.
He is survived by his children, Melanie (Andrew) Wene, of Auburn, Jordan (Ryan) Miller, of Middlebury, Tia Davis, of Caledonia, New York, and Heather May, of Fremont. There are also two grandchildren, Charlie Miller and Aela Miller.
William graduated from Northwest High School in Jackson, Michigan, in 1979.
He began working at Dekko in 1980, and was still employed there when he passed away.
He was a master at wood crafting and won many awards for his woodwork.
He devoted his life to not only his children, but his grandchildren, as well. Family was always first with him. No matter the distance, he was always there for his family.
He enjoyed fishing, NASCAR, motor cross racing, cooking, grilling out and spending time with his girls.
Services will be at 2 p.m., on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Indiana, with Richard Hostetler officiating.
Burial will follow the service at Fairfield Cemetery, Corunna.
Calling is two hours prior to the service on Tuesday, from noon to 2 p.m., at the funeral home.
To leave a condolence visit www.fellerandclark.com.
