AUBURN — Patricia “Pat” L. Becher, 80, of Auburn, Indiana, formerly of Sturgis, Michigan, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.
She was born in Angola, Indiana, to Herb and Roberta (Roberts) Alleshouse on June 8, 1942. Her parents preceded her in death.
She married Ned Becher on April 25, 1964. He preceded her in death in 1982.
She retired from Grumman-Olson in Sturgis, Michigan.
Pat loved NASCAR and other motor sports.
Pat is survived by her children, Brian (Jessica Boyer) Becher, of Derry, New Hampshire, and Stephanie (Jeff) Conner, of Auburn, Indiana; grandchildren, Eric Becher, Bradley Becher, Nicholas Becher, Ashie Aslam and Soraya Hollinger; great-grandchildren, R.J. Hollinger and Anna and Henry Becher; siblings, Peg (Mel) Babcock, Ted (Tonnie) Alleshouse and Penny (Don) Wuebben; and a host of relatives; friends; and beloved pets.
Upon her wishes there will be no services.
Memorial contributions may be made to donor’s choice.
