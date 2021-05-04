AUBURN — David L. Cool, 77 years old, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Auburn, Indiana, with his family at his side.
Dave was born on Sept. 17, 1943, in Angola, Indiana, the son of the late Don and Maxine (Sanders) Cool.
He was a 1961 graduate of Hamilton High School.
Dave married Deanna L. Sutton on Jan. 13, 1962, at Hamilton United Methodist Church, and she preceded him in death on July 9, 2016.
Dave worked for Navistar for 35 years, retiring in 2004, from the Springfield Ohio plant.
In his early years, he was a volunteer firefighter, serving on the Hamilton Fire Department.
Dave enjoyed playing a round of golf as well as playing cards, a good poker game especially. He was an avid Notre Dame football fan, but he enjoyed watching all sports.
Dave was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and he treasured the time he could spend with his family, following all their events and being their number one fan.
Surviving are his two sons, Todd Cool, of Auburn, Indiana, and Tyler (Amy) Cool, of Hamilton, Indiana; three grandchildren, Taylor (Jen Gordon) Cool, of Bartow, Florida, Alex (Conner Foster) Cool, of Garrett, Indiana, and Logan Cool, of Ypsilanti, Michigan; three great-grandchildren, Tyson Cool, Evelyn Cool and Ellory Cool; one brother, Tom Cool, of Hamilton, Indiana; and one sister-in-law, Dixie Cool, of Auburn, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Deanna; two brothers, Lanny Cool and Kevin Cool; and one sister-in-law, Becky Cool.
Visitation for David L. Cool will be held on Thursday, May 6, 2021, from 3-7 p.m., at Hamilton Life Center, 4001 Terry Lake Road.
Funeral services for David will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, May 7, 2021, at Hamilton Life Center, with Pastor Jeff Alexander officiating.
Interment will follow at Hamilton Cemetery, Hamilton, Indiana.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be observed and those attending are requested to wear a facial covering to reduce exposure potential.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Indiana.
Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guestbook may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
