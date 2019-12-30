SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — Jimmie S. Surfus, 84, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on Dec. 27, 2019, at Miami Valley Hospital.
He was born in Dekalb County, Indiana, on Sept. 6, 1935, to Ralph and Ilah (DeLong) Surfus. They preceded him in death.
Jim retired from Navistar International in 1998, after many years of service at the Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Springfield plants.
Following retirement, he worked nearly 20 years for Jeff Wyler in Springfield.
He was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church in North Hampton, and prior to moving to Springfield, he was a member of Butler United Methodist Church in Butler, Indiana.
He was a dedicated caregiver to his wife, Sharon, prior to her passing.
He is survived by three sons and spouses, Jeffrey and Stephanie Surfus, of Westfield, Indiana, Joel Surfus and Craig Starnes, of Long Beach, California, and Eric and Lara Surfus, of Middletown, Ohio; six grandchildren, Chelsea, Christina, Savannah, Daniel, Matthew and Elizabeth; and three great-grandchildren, Malcom, Wesley and Desi; along with one sister, Mary Ellen Benson, of Auburn, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon, in 2010; and siblings, Wayne, Phyllis and Carl.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, 212 N. Broadway, Butler, Indiana, with visitation one hour prior to the services.
Burial will follow at the Eddy Cemetery, north of Butler.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
To leave condolences, please visit www.hejohnsonfh.com.
Local arrangements are being handled by H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home in Butler.
