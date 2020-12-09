HAINES CITY, Fla. — Carolyn Jewel (Spidel) Knott was born on Feb. 5, 1934, to Gwendellyn Olivia (Smith) and Maynard Daniel Spidel, in LaGrange County, Indiana. She was the fifth of six children, preceded slightly by her twin brother Carroll.
As a senior in high school she took on a pen pal, a young man in the Navy, at the urging of a lady who came in the store where she worked. She went on to attend Taylor University, but when his tour was up in 1952, they met in person.
On June 20, 1953, she married her Navy beau, Ralph Allen Knott, in Kendallville, Indiana. They first settled in Marion, Indiana, but in 1957 ended up in Auburn, Indiana, where they made their home.
Carolyn's love of artistic pursuits was realized throughout her life in paintings for the walls, making clothing for her family, holding art lessons for the “Superior Street art club” in their garage and driveway, painting the large picture windows for holidays on their Ensley Avenue home and making ceramics in her own kiln on 1st Street, among many other things. This sparked all four of her children in their own individual artistic pursuits.
After the children were school age, Carolyn became a journeyman printing press operator for Messenger Corporation, where she worked until her retirement.
She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star and an active member of Auburn First United Methodist Church. She sang in the choir and started a group for senior fellowship called Major Leaguers.
From the 1970s to the 1990s, Ralph and Carolyn were active in the Lay Witness movement, going on many weekend missions in multiple states. During the same time period they were active members of the Gold Wing Road Riders Association. They enjoyed extensive travel.
In 1995 the couple retired to Haines City, Florida. Carolyn became an active member in the Lake Region Village community as a member of the Village Choir, Choraliers, welcoming new residents for the Social Club, many card and dominoes groups and loved her life there.
Ralph and Carolyn remained active members in the United Methodist Church, first in Haines City and finally at St. John's United Methodist Church in Winter Haven, Florida, where she has given countless hours of working in the Thrift Store, a missions outreach.
Carolyn passed away on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, after battling cancer.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Ralph, in 2017.
She is survived by their four children, Karen (Michael) Muzzillo, of Fort Myers, Florida, Deborah Kelch, of Sarasota, Florida, David (Abby) Knott, of Kendallville, Indiana, and Kimberly Burch, of Haines City, Florida.
She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Ana (Michael) Thorne, of Brownsburg, Indiana, Emilio (Shelley) Valdez, of Paris, Ohio, Christopher (Sarah) Knott, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Carolina (Eddie) Schneider, of Astoria, New York, J. David (Jennifer) Valdez, of Dyer, Indiana, Daniel (Sara) Burch, of Brownsburg, Indiana, and Olivia Burch, of Fort Wayne, Indiana. Additionally Carolyn is survived by 15 great-grandchildren, one sister, Joy Krug, of Kendallville, Indiana; sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.
Carolyn always had a smile and a kind word for everyone and will be missed by many.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at 2 p.m., at St. John's United Methodist Church in Winter Haven, Florida.
A graveside service will be in the spring at Roselawn Cemetery in Auburn, Indiana.
