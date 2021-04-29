AUBURN — Ronald E. Feller, 86, passed away on Sunday April 25, 2021, in St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood, Colorado, from complications from a stroke he suffered a week ago.
He was born in Muncie, Indiana, on March 27, 1935. His father was Austin B. Feller and his mother was Anneta (Wilson) Ordway, and they have both passed away.
Ron graduated from Waterloo High School in 1954, and attended Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science, becoming a Funeral Director in 1955.
He founded Feller Funeral Home in Waterloo, Indiana, on Jan. 1, 1977. He retired Jan. 1, 2014, but had a hard time staying away from the business he loved, so he would check in periodically to make sure things were being taken care of.
He was a member of Waterloo United Methodist Church, the Auburn Lions Club, Auburn Elks Lodge, Auburn Moose Lodge, Masonic Lodge, Fort Wayne Scottish Rite and the Fort Wayne Shrine. He was a former member and treasurer of the Waterloo Library, a former member of the DeKalb County Airport Board, former member and past president of the 3rd District Funeral Directors Association and he served 16 years on the DeKalb County Council, including a term as president.
He bowled for many years in the Auburn Bowling League for Auburn Motor Sales and was the last member of the Happy Givers Club.
Ron is survived by his wife of 64 years, Karen (Voss) Feller. Also surviving are two daughters and a son, Kim Clark, of Auburn, Dave and Laurie Feller, of Auburn and Kris Feller, of Lakewood, Colorado; daughter-in-law, Jane Feller, of Waterloo; seven grandchildren, Karri Clark, Justin Clark (Kelly Thomas), Korri Clark (Toby Moreno), Erin (Zach) Potter, Kayla (Travis) Hamilton, Megan (Brad) Abel and Luke (Hannah) Feller; 16 great-grandchildren, Hunter, Averee, Lily, Bailey, Milo, Emma, Will, Bo, Hugh, Lucy, Wrigley, Grant, Landon, Norah, Max and Lily; sister, Dorothy (Leslie Jr.) Leins, of Auburn; sister-in-law, Deloris Feller, of Florida; and brother-in-law, Jan (Sandy) David, of Kendallville.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Rex Feller; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Dick Feller, Bob and Mary Feller, Carl and Jeanette Feller and Jo Ann David.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, May 3, 2021, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with the Rev. Dr. Robert Craig and the Rev. J. Arnold Fair, officiating.
Burial will follow the service at Waterloo Cemetery.
Calling will be held on Sunday, May 2, 2021, from 2-6 p.m., at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given in Ron’s name to Warm a Heart Community Outreach in Waterloo or Friend’s Table, through the Auburn Presbyterian Church.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.