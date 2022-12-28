AUBURN — David LeRoy Cope, age 73, of Auburn, Indiana, formerly of Steuben County, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at his home.
He was born on Oct. 12, 1949, in Angola, Indiana, to Eugene and Betty (Lytle) Cope.
David graduated from Fremont High School.
He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps, serving in Vietnam, and later in the Army Reserves.
David worked for Dana-Weatherhead, Moyer Spring, and Electric Cord Set, all of Angola, Indiana.
He married Renee Spurgeon on Dec. 27, 1991, in Angola, Indiana.
David enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing cards, and long car rides. He also was a longtime Red Cross blood donor.
Survivors include his wife, Renee Cope, of Auburn, Indiana; daughters, Audrey Balancio, and Jennifer (Michael) Moore, both of Oxford, Maine; sons, Scott Wooster (Taundra Florentine), of Fremont, Indiana, and Brandon Wooster (Marea), of Celina, Ohio; 16 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a brother, Lewis Cope, of Angola, Indiana; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Betty Cope; a brother, Bennie Cope; and a sister, Donna Ringler.
Services will be held at noon on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
The Rev. Tim Terrell will officiate the service.
There will be one hour of visitation prior to the service from 11 a.m., until noon on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
Burial will be at Marion National Cemetery, Marion, Indiana, with military honors.
Memorial donations in his memory, may be directed in care of the American Red Cross, P.O. Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
