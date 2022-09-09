TOPEKA — Barbara J. Hostetler, 93, of Topeka, Indiana, died on Tuesday morning, Sept. 6, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor in LaGrange.
She was born on July 1, 1929, in Shipshewana, Indiana, to Homer J. and Lizzie (Troyer) Miller.
Barbara was a lifetime resident of the Shipshewana and Topeka area. She graduated from Shipshewana High School in 1947.
On May 7, 1950, she married Norman L. “Bud” Hostetler. He preceded her in death on Nov. 21, 2018.
Barbara was a member of Emma Church. She spent time being a Sunday school teacher, MYF Sponsor, and organizing the food committee.
Some of her passions were sewing, gardening and cooking. She cooked at the Topeka Sale Barn, Tiffany’s and Emma Café. She was also a homemaker to her family.
Surviving her are a daughter, Patti (Gary) Kauffman, of Millersburg, Indiana; two sons, Rick (Margaret) Hostetler, of LaGrange and Ron (Colleen) Hostetler, of Topeka; nine grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Marjorie Rheinheimer and Margaret Miller; and a brother, Calvin Miller.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at Emma Church, 1900 S. C.R. 600W, Topeka, with viewing one hour prior to the service.
The Rev. Gene Hartman will officiate the services.
Burial will take place at Shore Cemetery, Shipshewana, Indiana.
A viewing will be held on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, from 4-8 p.m., at the church.
Memorials may be contributed in Barbara’s memory, to Solid Rock International, P.O. Box 20867, Indianapolis, IN 46220.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange, Indiana.
