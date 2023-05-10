MILLERSBURG — Paul K. Tacker, age 89, of Millersburg, Indiana, passed away at 1:25 a.m., on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at Greencroft Healthcare in Goshen, Indiana.
He was born on May 30, 1933, the son of Thomas and Pearl Tacker in Leapwood, Tennessee.
On Dec. 1, 1955, he married Mona J. Herrell in Peru, Indiana; she preceded him in death on Sept. 6, 2013.
Survivors include, Michael (Lee) Tacker, of Pierceton, Indiana; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and a son, Thomas Edward Tacker on Oct. 4, 2020.
Paul was a charter member of Elkhart County Crime Stoppers, a member of Richard Hoffman American Legion Post 484, Brown Cemetery Association, Albion Masonic Lodge #97, honorary member of Ligonier Masonic Lodge #185, a Knight Templar, and a member of Zion Community Church in Millersburg.
He served with the United States Air Force from June 1950 to May 1972, when he retired. He was a Korean War veteran and served as Millersburg Postmaster from May 1978 to January 1989.
Family and friends will be received from 3-5 p.m., on Thursday May 11, 2023, at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767.
A Masonic Service will begin at 5 p.m.
A graveside service with Military Honors will begin at 11 a.m., on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Brown Cemetery in Millersburg, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, Paul requested that memorials be given to Millersburg Cemetery Association.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
