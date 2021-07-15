Alexander Scott Barnhart, age 17, of Ashley, Indiana, died from injuries sustained from an automobile accident on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
Updated: July 15, 2021 @ 12:47 am
