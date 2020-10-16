AUBURN — Kenneth Lee Priddy, AKA the Breeze, passed away peacefully in his sleep in the early morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020.
Kenny is survived by his mother, Jean Pocious; his sister, Margaret Miner; his two daughters, Amber Leigh Jordan and Kristina Shaee Neer; his three sons, Eric Jason Priddy, Timothy Michael Jacks and Sladen Drac Jones. He is also survived by his Brotherhood the Black Hatchets.
Our father was known and loved by many. Breeze knew no strangers and was a fond teller of tall tales, who liked to captivate the imaginations of all his friends and touch the hearts of all those he loved.
Kenny was a lifelong motorcycle enthusiast who liked to keep his knees in the breeze and was the hardest working man we ever knew.
Kenny will be forever loved and missed and will live on in memorial in the hearts of all the people and lives that he has touched.
Dad we will all miss you more than you could ever know.
The family will receive friends from 2-5 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.