ORLAND — Laura A. Rodgers, 60, of Orland, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born in Angola, Indiana, on Oct. 28, 1961, to Joseph “Jay” and Joyce (Cooney) Richardson.
Laura worked at Lakeland Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Angola, Indiana.
She enjoyed gardening and working with her plants and also her down-time watching television. She loved spending time with her family, especially her fur babies.
Surviving are her husband, John W. Rodgers, of Orland, Indiana; son, Bruce (Angie) Rodgers, of Goshen, Indiana; brothers, Dan (Kristy) Richardson, of Hamilton, Indiana, and Joe (Renee) Richardson, of Angola, Indiana; and sister, Linda (Denny) Carrick, of Angola, Indiana. Also surviving are her grandson, Aiden Hapner; and her Fur Babies, Brendi and Olivia.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, David Richardson.
A celebration of Laura’s life will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be expressed online through our website at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.
