PLEASANT LAKE — Delila Steury, 84, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, with family by her side.
She was born on April 23, 1937, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Amos and Sylvia (Graber) Schwartz.
Delila married Jonas Steury on Jan. 22, 1957.
She loved listening to bluegrass and gospel music, watching her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren visit at the many family gatherings. She enjoyed golf cart rides with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren between her home and her son’s home. She also enjoyed hearing about the many various activities and accomplishments of her large family.
Delila was a member of Pleasant Lake Community Church. She deeply cared about her church and had a strong faith in God that carried her through the tragic loss of her beloved son, Pete, in 1981, and the unexpected loss of her husband, Jonas, in 2007.
While she was a woman of few words, those who loved her knew her heart. Her family will miss her earthly presence but rejoice in the knowledge that she is free from pain and reunited with her husband, Jonas, son, Pete, and the many other loved ones who have passed before her, alongside our Father in heaven.
Surviving are her children, Arlene (Martin) Graber, of Hudson, Indiana, Ada (Menno) Wagler, of Hudson, Indiana, Amos (Marilyn) Steury, of Hamilton, Indiana, Enos (Beth) Steury, of Angola, Indiana, Jonas Steury Jr., of Sarasota, Florida, Aaron (Judy) Steury, of Angola, Indiana, Steven (Jody) Steury, of Bradenton, Florida, Leroy (Tammy) Steury, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, and Annette (Marcus) Miller, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana; daughter-in-law, Loretta (Duane) Ulrich, of Benson, Illinois; 41 grandchildren; 59 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her four sisters, Mary, Viola, Melinda, of Fort Wayne and Rosie, of Auburn, Kentucky.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at Pleasant Lake Community Church in Pleasant Lake, Indiana, with Pastor Chris Schaefer and Pastor Lynn Eicher officiating.
Visitation will be from 2-7 p.m., on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at Pleasant Lake Community Church in Pleasant Lake, Indiana.
Burial will be at Hill Side Cemetery, Pleasant Lake, Indiana.
Condolences may be expressed online www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.
