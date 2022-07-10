FREMONT — Kirsten Marie Becher, age 67, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at her home.
Kirsten was born on May 22, 1954, in Celina, Ohio, to Donald and Bonnie (Stuck) Becher.
Survivors include her sisters, Cheryl (Thomas) Lytle, of Fremont, Indiana, Anita (Gordon) Winkleman, of Tucson, Arizona, Sandra (Ben) Badders, of Quincy, Michigan, Gina (Mike) Miller, of Fremont, Indiana, and Michelle (Darrell) Hart, of Fremont, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She graduated from Fremont High School and regularly attended Ray Community Church (Faith Harvest) and Revelation Chapel of Ray, Indiana.
Kirsten was raised with five other sisters on a potato and strawberry farm east of Fremont, Indiana. She worked the farm driving tractor, diggers, loaded wagons full of heavy crates, and then cleaned and processed the potatoes for market. She was the "Generous One". Always giving in any way she could to aid in the comfort of her family and friends at whatever cost to herself.
After the farm, she worked and retired from Horizon Bakery in 2019, after 30 years service, contributing to her parents, to allow them to stay in the family home that her dad built.
She enjoyed spending time with her sisters and family on day trips and the occasional family vacation to cabins in Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio. Kirsten was always ready for an adventure at the drop of a hat. "Life is Good", she would say, right to the end. She was a warrior. We will miss her very much.
Donations may be sent to Lake James Christian Camp, 1880 W. C.R. 275N, Angola, IN 46703.
After having to postpone the first Celebration of Life date, we are now ready to try again.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:30 p.m., on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Revelation Chapel of Steuben County, 6265 E. C.R. 800N, (State Line Road), Ray, Indiana, (Fremont, IN 46737). Please dress casual.
We will begin a time of sharing memories of Kirsten's life and how she blessed our own lives. Then a meal will follow the service with more sharing and getting reacquainted with those who knew her, her family, and friends.
Looking forward to seeing you there.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.beamsfuneralhome.com for the Becher family.
