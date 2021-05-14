HUDSON — Kenneth Alan Miller, 84, of Hudson, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at his home.
Born on March 31, 1937, he was the son of the late Ellis E. and Mildred (Pelkey) Miller.
Kenneth served in the Navy from 1955 to 1959.
After working at several jobs in the area, he started driving truck for Shippers Dispatch (Preston Trucking Co). He drove for Preston for 30 years, retiring in 1998.
Kenneth enjoyed fishing and watching TV, especially Westerns. He was called “Mr. Fixit” because he could repair most everything.
He was a long time member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Hudson and The American Legion of Indiana.
Kenneth is survived by his loving wife, Bonnie; two sons, Thomas (Lyn) Miller and Timothy (Nancy) Miller; two daughters, Sally (Mike) Hamilton and Suzanne Miller; and two stepchildren, Vicki Lynn (Dommer) Steele and Rick (Joey) Dommer. He also had several special grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at noon, with calling one hour prior on Monday, May 17, 2021, at D.O. McComb and Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne.
Memorials may be made to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Hudson, Indiana.
