LAKE GAGE — Jeffrey Scott “Jeff” DeTro Sr., age 60, of Lake Gage, Angola, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Angola, Indiana.
He was born on July 5, 1962, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Jerry and Donna (Reed) DeTro.
Jeff graduated from New Haven High School in 1980.
He married Tammy Miller on Oct. 26, 1996, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Jeff enjoyed riding his Harley motorcycle, loved taking his granddaughter out in his Ranger for rides, and boat rides with his family.
He was an active member of Sons of the American Legion Post # 423, and was very patriotic.
He was well-known for helping any and everybody, and loved his friends and family very much. Jeff was loved by many friends and family, and will be truly missed by everyone!
Jeff retired after 21 years at Steel Dynamics in Butler, Indiana.
Survivors include his wife, Tammy DeTro, of Angola, Indiana; children, Jeffrey (Amelia) Scott DeTro Jr., of Angola, Indiana, and Jamie (Jordan) Maschino, of Orland, Indiana; grandchildren, Alicia and Callaway DeTro; parents, Jerry and Donna DeTro, of Angola, Indiana; a sister, Diana (Jeff) Metcalf, of Auburn, Indiana; mother and father-in-law, Betty and Bob Curnow, of Highland, Michigan; a sister-in-law, Dawn (Charles) Mallon, of Hartland, Michigan; nephews, Dustin and Josh Metcalf; and nieces, Emily and Sarah Mallon.
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Greenlawn Cemetery, Orland, Indiana. Pastor Heath Kain will officiate the service.
A Celebration of Life will follow the graveside service from 4-6 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Orland American Legion Post #423, Orland, Indiana.
Jeff was a donor to the VisionFirst Indiana Lions Eye Bank.
Memorial donations in Jeff's memory may be directed to SAL Post #423, or to the Steuben County Cancer Association.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.beamsfuneralhome.com for the DeTro family.
Arrangements are being handled by Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
