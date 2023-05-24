AUBURN — Dolores J. Armstrong Treesh, 95, of Auburn, Indiana, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 22, 2023, at The Laurels of DeKalb in Butler, Indiana.
Dolores (Dee) was born on Dec. 4, 1927, in Butler, the daughter of Basil and Rosa (Rollins) Krontz.
She married Charles “Junior” Armstrong in 1945.
Dolores was a busy mother and homemaker, an active member of Town and Country Home Demonstration Club and worked for a local optometrist. With five children at home, including a newborn, Dolores enrolled in classes in 1964, at Purdue University in Fort Wayne, and graduated as a registered nurse in 1967.
She worked at DeKalb Memorial Hospital, retiring from there after more than 20 years of service. After her retirement from DeKalb, Dolores worked four more years as a school nurse at DeKalb Eastern School District.
Apart from work and farming, Dolores and Charlie loved traveling and camping, often to visit their children or family. Upon full retirement, they thoroughly enjoyed spending winters in Avon Park, Florida. Dolores was always active there in church and in organizing park social activities.
Dolores was an avid reader, enjoyed gospel music, gardening, baking, and above all else, time with family.
After Charles' passing, Dolores was remarried to Darrell M. Treesh. Together, they also enjoyed many winters in Lake Wales, Florida, before permanently residing in Auburn.
Dolores was a member of Auburn Church of Christ.
She is survived by her children, Dennis (Shirley) Armstrong, Reva (Lane) Brown, Brenda Armstrong, Julia (Scott) Levinson and Ronald (Deanna) Armstrong; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Charles “Junior” Armstrong and Darrell Treesh; parents, Basil and Rosa Krontz; and brothers, Olan Krontz and Lynn Krontz.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, from 4-7 p.m., at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
Funeral services for Dolores will be held at 1 p.m., on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at the funeral home.
Joe Heins will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Woodburn Christian Children's Home, www.wcchonline.org.
Burial will be at Butler Cemetery.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.
