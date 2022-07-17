SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Doris Gene (Jean) LeCount Alber Ferrari, 97, of San Antonio, Texas, and formerly of Ligonier, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Aug. 18, 2021.
She was born on Feb. 4, 1924, in Wawaka, Indiana, the daughter of Jesse and Florence (Miller) LeCount.
She married Dr. Robert J. Alber on June 4, 1949, who preceded her in death on July 31, 1970.
She then married Col. Victor J. Ferrari on Sept. 3, 1978. He died on May 5, 2007. She was also preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Helen Schermerhorn and Kathryn Juday Spahr; and one brother, Paul LeCount.
She is survived by her loving daughters, Jane (Joseph) Reinke, of Mounds View, Minnesota, Susan (Steven) Brizius, of North Royalton, Ohio, and Rebecca (Douglas) Smock, of San Antonio, Texas; six grandchildren, Sarah (Kale) Schulz, of Brecksville, Ohio, Jennifer Brizius, of Lakewood, Ohio, Megan Smock, of Fort Worth, Texas, Casey (Griffin) Kirchner, of Fort Worth, Texas, Joseph (Rebecca) Reinke, of St. Paul, Minnesota, and Jesse (Sarah) Reinke, of New Richmond, Wisconsin; two great-grandchildren, Lucas and Adelyn Schulz, of Brecksville, Ohio; and nieces, nephews; and one cousin.
Doris Gene graduated from Manchester College, North Manchester, Indiana, with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education in 1947. She started her teaching career in Avilla, Indiana, and then moved to the elementary school in Ligonier, Indiana, where she retired in 1978, after 29 years of teaching.
Following her marriage to Col. Ferrari in 1978, Jean moved to San Antonio, Texas, where she led an active life. She volunteered as a tutor at Lockhill Elementary School. One of her favorite pastimes was flower gardening, so it was natural for her to join the Hunters Creek Garden Club. Doris Gene was active with the Assistance League of San Antonio for many years.
She was a member of University United Methodist Church, where she participated in Bible study, Sunday school and other activities. She mentored children through the San Antonio Education Partnership program that her husband, Col. Vic Ferrari, started through USAA, in conjunction with the military bases in San Antonio.
Doris Gene had a passion for helping others learn. When her first husband was tragically killed, she established a memorial scholarship through the Indiana University School of Dentistry, to assist students studying for dental professions. When Col. Ferrari, her second husband, passed away, she established a memorial scholarship for San Antonio high school students to attend college. She also established a scholarship in Ligonier, Indiana, to benefit West Noble High School students pursuing post-secondary education.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Doris Gene Alber Ferrari Scholarship or Ligonier Public Library, ℅ Community Foundation of Noble County, 1599 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767 or at https://cfnoble.org/donate-now/donate-online/
Visitation and a memorial service will be held at Ligonier United Methodist Church, Ligonier, Indiana, on Thursday, July 21, 2022. There will be a 10 a.m., visitation and 11 a.m., service, followed by a reception.
A private interment at Oakpark Cemetery in Ligonier, Indiana, will follow the reception. Arrangements are with Yeager Funeral Home in Ligonier, Indiana.
